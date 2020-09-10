FamilySearch Recognized for US-Mexican War Database Creation

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch International and Pat Rand of the National Park Service were both presented with the prestigious Directors’ Award of the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) at the FGS 2020 virtual annual conference. The Directors’ Award recognizes exceptional contributions to the field of genealogy and family history, and extra-mile efforts to promote good will and improve services.

FamilySearch was specifically commended for its volunteers’ efforts in indexing records for the United States Mexican War Soldiers and Sailors Database project. Through the efforts of FamilySearch volunteers, records for 130,000 soldiers who served in the war are now searchable for free online.

“FamilySearch is proud once again to have completed another successful project with the National Park Service and the Federation of Genealogical Societies to make more names freely available and to provide a service to the Mexican War battlefield,” said David Rencher, chief genealogical officer for FamilySearch International.

Pat Rand, representing the National Park Service (NPS), headed the project to preserve the history and commemorate the veterans who sacrificed in the United States Mexican War. NPS also awarded Rand with the Regional Hartzog Enduring Service Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for working with volunteers for years to complete the project. The indexed list is now available on the Palo Alto Battlefield National Park website. The United States Mexican War Index and Service Records, 1846-1848 can be found on FamilySearch.org

For their contributions to the US-Mexican War database project, the following individuals were also recognized with the Award of Merit:

Karen Weaver, National Park Service Barbara Brown, Texas David Davenport, California David A. Lambert, Massachusetts Linda Sparks, Arizona Curt Witcher, Indiana Craig Scott, North Carolina John Peterson, National Park Service (retired) Patricia Adams, Florida Joshua Taylor, New York



