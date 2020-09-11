Findmypast Friday adds Mayflower Compact and New “Immigrant Guides”

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

400 years on from its famous voyage, Findmypast have published a new Mayflower passengers lists along with a vast collection of “Immigrant Guides”, perfect for learning more about the lives of your immigrant ancestors.

Around 35 million people are descended from the Mayflower Pilgrims. Are you one of them?

Massachusetts, Mayflower Passengers 1620

This iconic collection includes the names and details of all 132 known passengers and crew who set sail from Plymouth on board the Mayflower 400 years ago.

The collection consists of five pages of the Mayflower Compact. Created and signed during the vessel’s ten weeks at sea, it recorded the essential details of who those on-board and established a rudimentary form of democracy for the new settlement.

Transcripts list the Pilgrims’ names, birth years, birth places and relationships to others on the ship while images may reveal additional details.

The Compact only includes those that actually sailed on the Mayflower and does not include other members of the Puritan group that stayed in England or the Netherlands.

The Mayflower arrived in America and set anchor in present-day Cape Cod, at Provincetown Harbor, on November 11, 1620. The settlers were forced to endure their first winter unprepared; as a result, only about half of those recorded survived those harsh first months.

Global Immigrant Guides

Containing over 11,000 pages and covering 60 assorted publications from around the world, this rich and varied collection will provide you with rare insights into the lives and experiences of you immigrant ancestors.

Covering emigration to North America, Australia and beyond, Immigrant guides were often published by companies offering passage, either across an ocean or across land.

As well as providing invaluable advice for new arrivals, guides were often used as promotional materials to encourage settlement in regions where the company had made an investment. Governments with settlement schemes, such as Canada and Australia, often also produced such guides.

The publications in this collection can provide a great deal of information about the circumstances in which your ancestors relocated such as the associated costs, time spent, necessary supplies to bring, and so forth.

Immigrant Guides will not typically list immigrants or emigrants by name, but you can utilize them for historical context to understand the logistics of and motivation for your ancestor’s journey.

Newspapers

This week, specialist paper Gentlewoman (covering 1890-1895 and 1897-1915) has been added to Findmypast’s collection of historic British and Irish newspapers. First published on 12 July 1890 the ‘Royal, Loyal and Constitutional’ Gentlewoman promised to know ‘no party politics,’ being written ‘mainly by gentlewomen for gentlewomen.’

Additional pages have also been added to existing titles including;

· Cork Daily Herald from 1859, 1861-1862 and 1869-1871

· Fleetwood Chronicle from 1845

· Boston Guardian from 1941-1952

Findmypast is still the only family history website with brand new releases every week and believe that understanding your past has the power to shape your present and future.