Grandson of Former US President Asks to Exhume His Remains

· September 14, 2020 · Current Affairs, DNA · No Comments

Warren G. Harding

The grandson of former US President Warren G Harding has launched a legal bid to have the Republican’s remains exhumed to confirm they are related.

James Blaesing is the grandson of Nan Britton who was Harding’s mistress while the president was still married to Florence (Kling) Harding. James Blaesing told a court he wants to establish his ancestry with “scientific certainty”.

But other members of Harding’s family have opposed the request, filed in May.

You can read more about this story in an article in the BBC News website at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54146221.

An earlier story at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-33915102 describes the results of 2015 DNA tests of Harding’s relatives that proved a relationship between Harding and his mistress.

Nan Britton, mistress of President Harding

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: