Grandson of Former US President Asks to Exhume His Remains

The grandson of former US President Warren G Harding has launched a legal bid to have the Republican’s remains exhumed to confirm they are related.

James Blaesing is the grandson of Nan Britton who was Harding’s mistress while the president was still married to Florence (Kling) Harding. James Blaesing told a court he wants to establish his ancestry with “scientific certainty”.

But other members of Harding’s family have opposed the request, filed in May.

You can read more about this story in an article in the BBC News website at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-54146221.

An earlier story at https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-33915102 describes the results of 2015 DNA tests of Harding’s relatives that proved a relationship between Harding and his mistress.