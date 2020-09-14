Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. A link to the latest Plus Edition newsletter was sent to all Plus Edition subscribers in an email message.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Why We All Need to Ignore Our Old Ideas about Filing Systems
Consider the Source: Original, Derivative, or Copy
Book Review: Family Stories…and How I Found Mine
Grandson of Former US President Asks to Exhume His Remains
Ancestry® Now Delivers More Precise Ethnicity Estimates
One More Article About “How to go Paperless”
Researchers Use DNA to Identify 72 Men Buried at a Convict Work Camp Site
Arlington National Cemetery Gravesites Will Reopen to the Public This Week
New Records from the Canadian Expeditionary Force Now Available on Fold3
FamilySearch Recognized for US-Mexican War Database Creation
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 September 2020
Findmypast Friday adds Mayflower Compact and New “Immigrant Guides”

