Hairenik Launches an Online Digital Archive of Armenian-American Newspapers

The Armenian language Hairenik newspaper began publication in 1899. Over the years, it has been published as a daily and a weekly, and currently as the Hairenik Weekly. It is the oldest continuously published Armenian newspaper in the world, last year celebrating its 120th anniversary. In 1934, the Hairenik Association began publishing an English language weekly newspaper that continues to this day as the Armenian Weekly. In total, tens of thousands of issues have been published of these storied newspapers, serving as both witness and participant to the history of the Armenian people through the lens of our region.

Although the project is not yet completed, a significant number of issues have already been digitized and are now online. Included are the first 21 years of publication as well as almost all issues published since 1938.

A subscription to the database requires a Gmail account (registration is required before purchase). The cost of the annual subscription is $35.

You can read a lot more about this project in an article in the Armenian Weekly web site at: https://armenianweekly.com/2020/09/14/hairenik-launches-online-digital-archive/.