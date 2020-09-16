Why Your Latest Ancestry.com Results Could Include More Scottish or Irish in Your Ethnicity Estimates
Five days ago I published a press release written by Ancestry.com entitled Ancestry® Now Delivers More Precise Ethnicity Estimates and added a couple of brief comments of my own.
The article generated a lot of comments from newsletter readers, many of whom questioned in the new and “improved” results were really more accurate than earlier reports or if perhaps the new reports were even less accurate.
That article is still available at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/09/11/ancestry-now-delivers-more-precise-ethnicity-estimates/.
Now an article published in the Ancestry Blog explains the new results amongst Scottish and Irish ancestors and it may also help explain some of the new results amongst other countries as well.
If you are wondering about the recent changes to Ancestry.com’s reports, especially amongst Scottish and Irish ancestry, you will want to read the article at https://blogs.ancestry.com/ancestry/2020/09/11/why-your-latest-results-could-include-more-scotland-in-your-ethnicity-estimates/.
