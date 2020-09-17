Mayflower Descendant Records and Family Trees Available Free at FamilySearch

FamilySearch has announced it has added tens of thousands of Mayflower Society member applications and documented descendant family trees of the Mayflower passengers to its website.

This new initiative is the work of FamilySearch International, AmericanAncestors.org (New England Historic Genealogical Society) and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants (GSMD).

Note: Please notice the words “member applications and documented descendant family trees.” The member applications are claims made by applicants and are not proven to be accurate. Many of the claims were rejected because of accuracy issues. However, the documented descendant family trees” are exactly that: documented. These records have been verified by the the General Society of Mayflower Descendants and should be very accurate. (However, the information still needs to be verified in order to meet recommended practices of always verifying your information.)

You can search the Mayflower descendants’ family trees at FamilySearch at https://www.familysearch.org/collection/mayflower-descendants/.

Also note that the FamilySearch link also points to the following informational files:

Virtually Explore the Mayflower – A critical delay, stormy seas, and landing off-course—such were the twists and turns that defined the Mayflower’s voyage.

– A critical delay, stormy seas, and landing off-course—such were the twists and turns that defined the Mayflower’s voyage. Famous Mayflower Descendants – Check out the Mayflower descendants who are as famous as their pilgrim ancestors!

– Check out the Mayflower descendants who are as famous as their pilgrim ancestors! Mayflower Passenger List – Discover the names and motivations of passengers who sailed on the Mayflower.

Comment by Dick Eastman: Yes, the last item above is a list of all the documented Mayflower passengers, despite the claims of many families that THEIR ancestor also was on the Mayflower. If all the families’ claims were accurate, the Mayflower must have been bigger than our latest cruise ships in order to hold the thousands of (claimed) passengers!