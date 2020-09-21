If You Need Maryland Death Records Before 1910, the Task Just Got Easier.

· September 21, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The Maryland Archives has been working on major projects to digitize and make available to the public the death records for free online. Owen Lourie, Historian at the Maryland State Archives and Project Director of Finding the Maryland 400 Project, has reported that the death certificates through 1910 are now available online. These are created from the cleaner original microfilm.

The 1848-1898 death certificates were already online and now the 1898-1910 are too. Original Marriage Licenses 1777-1851 have also been made available.

This should help if you are doing Maryland research to download original records to help on applications or your own family research.

To search the online 1898 through 1910 records, start at: http://guide.msa.maryland.gov/pages/series.aspx?ID=se42.

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: