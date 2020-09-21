New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 September 2020

September 21, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week FamilySearch added nearly 1M new Connecticut vital records from the Charles R. Hale Collection, 1640–1955, plus 350K Catholic Church Records for Ecuador, 1565–2011. Collections were also expanded for BrazilCanadaDenmarkEnglandFiji, Papua New GuineaPeruS. Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States  (ArizonaCaliforniaConnecticutHawaiiMississippiNew JerseyNorth CarolinaPennsylvaniaVirginia, and Washington).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000 247 0 New indexed records collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 328 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 8,492 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 8,340 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 219,665 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 15,543 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 29,670 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 15,822 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936 14,117 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 353,222 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990 727 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887 4,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 2,925 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 6,354 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 163 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 133,209 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918 1,953 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916 14,426 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 64 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 3,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 102 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 5,044 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 1,200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000 17,459 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 19 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996 1,205 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 100,445 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 12,806 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 8,322 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Samoa Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996 372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Slovakia Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935 4,026 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 28,971 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 28,591 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 27,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660 46,070 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 4,279 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 74,744 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 5,123 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, Charles R. Hale Collection, Vital Records, 1640-1955 978,709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 118 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 33,838 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 322 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 63,761 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 63,884 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 10,871 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003 1,098 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982 1,945 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 23,769 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 415 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 494 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976 5,457 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918 145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 17,814 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 20,044 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 17,558 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 4,490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

