New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 September 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week FamilySearch added nearly 1M new Connecticut vital records from the Charles R. Hale Collection, 1640–1955, plus 350K Catholic Church Records for Ecuador, 1565–2011. Collections were also expanded for Brazil, Canada. Denmark, England, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Peru, S. Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000
|247
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|328
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|8,492
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|8,340
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|219,665
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|15,543
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|29,670
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|15,822
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936
|14,117
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|353,222
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|727
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887
|4,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|2,925
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|6,354
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|163
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|133,209
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918
|1,953
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916
|14,426
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|64
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|3,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|102
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|5,044
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|1,200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000
|17,459
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|19
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996
|1,205
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|100,445
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|12,806
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|8,322
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996
|372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Slovakia
|Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935
|4,026
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|28,971
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|28,591
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|27,052
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660
|46,070
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|4,279
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|74,744
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|5,123
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Charles R. Hale Collection, Vital Records, 1640-1955
|978,709
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|118
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|33,838
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988
|322
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|63,761
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|63,884
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|10,871
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003
|1,098
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982
|1,945
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|23,769
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|415
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|494
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976
|5,457
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918
|145
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|17,814
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|20,044
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|17,558
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|4,490
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
