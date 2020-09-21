Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. A link to the latest Plus Edition newsletter was sent to all Plus Edition subscribers in an email message.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) How PCs Have Changed! What’s Next?

Update: EOGNPLUS.com Website is Offline and Here is the Plan

Free Genealogy Books Available on The Internet Archive

Why Your Latest Ancestry.com Results Could Include More Scottish or Irish in Your Ethnicity Estimates

Randy Majors Announces Auto-Checking of All Location Facts in Ancestry Family Trees Now Available

Senators Introduce Last-Minute, Bipartisan Bill To Prevent A Census Disaster

If You Need Maryland Death Records Before 1910, the Task Just Got Easier.

Irish 2021 Census and Scotland 2021 Census Postponed Until 2022 Due to Pandemic

Hairenik Launches an Online Digital Archive of Armenian-American Newspapers

Library of Congress Launches New Tool to Search Historical Newspaper Images

Mayflower Descendant Records and Family Trees Available Free at FamilySearch

Due to Wild Fires and Vital Records Lost, Oregon State Vital Records Department Will Provide Free Replacements

California Enacts the Genetic Privacy Information Act

The Family History Show, Online, returns 26th September 2020

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.