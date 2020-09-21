Researchers Find Genetic Signature of Ancient MacDougall Bloodline

Genetic markers for the Clan MacDougall have been discovered by genealogy researchers at the University of Strathclyde.

The clan line they have discovered descends from Dougall, King of the Isle of Man and founder of the ancient Scottish Kingdom of the Isles and Lorn. Dougall (c1140-c1207) was the eldest son of Somerled, the ancient warrior sea-king and progenitor of the MacDonald, MacAllister, and MacDougall clans.

If you have ancestry from one of these clans and if you think you have Scottish ancestry, you might want to know that you also have Scandinavian (Norse) ancestry and it probably will show if you take a DNA test.

Somerled was a Norseman paternally, having a genetic signature that is more common in Scandinavia than in Scotland.

You can read all this and a lot more in an article written by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and published in the phys.org web site at: https://phys.org/news/2020-09-genetic-signature-ancient-macdougall-bloodline.html.