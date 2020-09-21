Update: EOGNPLUS.com Website is Offline and Here is the Plan

This is an update to an article I published 3 weeks ago at https://bit.ly/3hJLtEA.

As mentioned in the first article, the EOGNPLUS.com website that is accessible only to Plus Edition subscribers of this newsletter has died (again). While still online, several functions of that web site have stopped working. Sadly, that has happened a bit too often. The payment and access software has always been problematic, creating numerous headaches for me to keep it running. I finally said to myself, “It is time to stop patching the immediate problems and to find a more long-term solution. I also need a technical support team that is available 24-hour s a day to help me keep things running.”

I have since been through a rather tedious process of identifying the components of a new (replacement) web site and finding people with the expertise and experience to help me create a new and reliable replacement.

I am happy to report that I believe that initial process has been completed and now the “real work” is just beginning.

Now the real work begins: building the web site, instituting a payment processor, creating a members-only section, copying articles from the old site to the new one, copying the subscribers’ database over to the new site, purchasing and installing a SSL security certificate, and dozens of related tasks that will arise during the conversion.

I won’t publish an expected completion date because I suspect there are some necessary tasks I haven’t even thought of yet. In short, “it will be released when it is ready and not a day before.” However, I would hope the new website will be online sometime in the next 2 or 3 weeks, probably with a few minor details not yet functioning. However, that is a hope, not a promise.

In the meantime, I will continue sending weekly email messages to all Plus Edition subscribers. In each of those email messages you will find a link that will immediately take you to the latest Plus Edition newsletter.

Thank you for your patience.

– Dick Eastman