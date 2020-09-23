Help Wanted: Archivist, Essex, England Record Office

If you live in or near Chelmsford, Essex and have experience as an archivist, you might want to apply for a position at the Essex Records Office. Quoting from the posting:

“Educated to degree level with a diploma/MA in Archive Administration, the appointee will be an integral part of Essex Record Office’s team of Archivists, and will be encouraged to develop their skills in a supportive professional environment in a state-of-the-art, modern archive building opened at the Millennium. This role is suitable for newly qualified archivists.”

There is a lot more information about the position to be found at https://jobs.localgov.co.uk/job/148299/archivist-essex-record-office/.