Help Wanted: Allen County Public Library Seeks a New Executive Director

The Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana is searching for its next executive director and is asking for the community’s input. In an online survey, people can submit what traits and characteristics they think are important for the next director to have.

You can take the survey at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehb19tt7kf2r0mol/a023ehkffg32mc/greeting. The deadline to complete the survey is September 24, 2020.

Last month, the library’s executive director at the time, Greta Southard, resigned. A few days later, the library Board of Trustees appointed Denise Davis to serve as interim director. She was already serving as ACPL’s Director of Strategic Initiatives.

The library hasn’t said when a new permanent executive director could be named.