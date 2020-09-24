Vivid-Pix Launches New AI Powered Restore – Patented Photo & Document Restoration Software

The following announcement was written by Vivid-Pix:

Savannah, GA, September 24, 2020 – Vivid-Pix www.vivid-pix.com announced today at the ACPL Genealogy Center at the Allen County Public Library (free webinar: https://acpl.libnet.info/event/4502576 the new version of their acclaimed AI powered RESTORE photo and document restoration software that fixes virtually any image type, in just one click. Vivid-Pix is recognized by genealogy and photography hobbyist communities as the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way to improve faded photos and unreadable documents, such as letters, immigration records, newspaper clippings, postmarks, and birth, wedding, and death certificates, as well as other crucial photos and documents essential to the research and sharing of family history, the second most popular hobby in the U.S.

New Features of Restoration Software

Vivid-Pix RESTORE patented AI software automatically restores faded old black and white, sepia, and color photos and documents; and provides image organization, editing, and saving. The new version now improves a wider variety of image formats; metadata tagging for research, transcription, and sharing of family stories; and Crop/Recalculate to hone in on specific areas that need fixing – details essential for genealogists and family historians.

Simplicity is Key to Vivid-Pix’s Popularity – No Need to Learn Complex Software

Simplicity is the key to Vivid-Pix’s popularity. Family historians and photo lovers no longer need to learn complex software to improve their images or spend a lot of money on subscriptions or pay someone else to improve their treasures. Users can simply purchase RESTORE once, receive free updates, and with one-click and easy controls, RESTORE their memories.

Features of the New version of RESTORE:

EXIF and IPTC compliant metadata archiving: allows the user to see the history of the image, including info on the photographer or scanner, and add important information about the image and its content: people, place, historical insights, and more. Crop/Recalculate: selects a specific area of the image to quickly focus on small important or unclear sections and improve just those areas of the image. More image types: now fixes JPEG, TIFF, PNG, DNG, BMP, and RAW image files. Organizes, notates, and automatically saves original and new improved images. One-click AI software: easiest to use. Low cost: with free 10-Fix trial.



Vivid-Pix RESTORE Launches Today at ACPL, the Largest Genealogy Center in the U.S.

The new version of Vivid-Pix RESTORE will launch today at the ACPL Genealogy Center in the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana at 6:30 PM ET, with a simulcast free webinar online at: https://acpl.libnet.info/event/4502576. The largest genealogy research collection available in a public library in the U.S., the ACPL Genealogy Center incorporates records from around the world, with a staff that specializes in genealogy. “To further train genealogy librarians at our nations’ libraries, today we launched free, expert-led training at: https://vivid-pix.com/librarian,” said Rick Voight, CEO, Vivid-Pix. “Genealogy/family history is the second most popular hobby in much of the world, including the U.S. In our current environment, people are spending more time focusing on the most important things in life – family, friends, and organizing their photographs. That’s why we think it’s important to make our software even better and help those that help us with our family history.”

Vivid-Pix RESTORE Availability

The U.S. Patent Office has awarded two patents to Vivid-Pix for its image processing techniques used to automatically correct images. The new version of Vivid-Pix RESTORE is available now for Mac and Windows for $49.99 at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/buy.html with a 10 Free-Fix Trial without a credit card required at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/free-trial.html. See Vivid-Pix RESTORE in action at: https://Vivid-Pix.com/restore. For more information, see the website at: https://vivid-pix.com/.

About Vivid-Pix

Vivid-Pix was founded by Rick Voight and Randy Fredlund, who have a combined 47 years of experience from Eastman Kodak Co. They brought Kodak’s “You Press the Button, We Do the Rest” philosophy to the design of Vivid-Pix RESTORE AI software. For more info, see: https://vivid-pix.com/.