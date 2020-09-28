Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Why Reinvent the Wheel? A Proposal.

Genealogists Track Down Missing People After Devastating Fires

The “Lost” 1820 U.S. Census Records Have Been Found

MyHeritage Announces a Major Update to Theory of Family Relativity™

Vivid-Pix Launches New AI Powered Restore – Patented Photo & Document Restoration Software

New York City Department of Records and Information Services Proposed Rules on New Fees and Access Requirements

New DNA Study Reveals Most Vikings Weren’t Blond or Blue-Eyed

Harsh Truths Amid the Mayflower Myths of Nationhood

Researchers Find Genetic Signature of Ancient MacDougall Bloodline

Are You the Victim of “Fertility Fraud?”

Chester County (Pennsylvania) Unveils Interactive Tool to Trace Property

Help Wanted: Allen County Public Library Seeks a New Executive Director

Help Wanted: Archivist, Essex, England Record Office

RAF Air Force Lists and Thousands of Extra War Memorials Released by TheGenealogist

FamilySearch Hits 8 Billion Searchable Names in Historical Records

Findmypast Adds New Family Records Dating Back to Colonial America

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 September 2020

National Genealogical Society Announces Results of 2020 Board of Directors Election

