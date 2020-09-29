Family History Hosting Announces the New Version 1.10 of the Online Repository Assistant (ORA)

The following announcement was written by Family History Hosting:

Narragansett, Rhode Island, September 29, 2020 – Family History Hosting is pleased to announce the release of ORA version 1.10. ORA is the “Online Repository Assistant”, a web browser extension combined with a Windows program to help you extract data from the web pages of your favorite online repositories and capture the information in your preferred genealogy program. ORA has several features that will save time, reduce errors, and increase the consistency of your data entry.

Originally released in June with support for four popular repositories, ORA now supports twelve repositories:

Ancestry

Fold3

Australian Cemeteries Index

FreeReg

BillionGraves

General Register Office, UK

FamilySearch

Newspapers.com

Find a Grave

Nova Scotia Genealogy

Findmypast

Trove

ORA users depend on it to save them time and effort:

* “After weeks of using ORA to create source definitions for newspaper clippings and obituaries on Newspapers.com, I came across an obit I wanted [to cite] in the student newspaper of a college, found on the college’s digital repository. ORA doesn’t work there! What, write an obit source definition manually?? Can I remember how? It made me really appreciate how much work ORA has eliminated.” – Terry

* “I have made more progress in my research in the past two months that I’ve used ORA than in the two years prior.” – Saul

For more information about ORA, see its Introduction slideshow. The Introduction includes several videos that show ORA in action.

ORA is sold as a subscription service, $24 USD per year. ORA is not affiliated with any of the repositories it supports. ORA does not do any searching for you; it evaluates pages you visit during your normal use of a repository and makes it faster and easier to extract the information you find. For Ancestry, Findmypast, and other fee-based repositories, you must have an account with that repository.