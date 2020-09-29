New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 28 September 2020

More ancestor discoveries will be populating family trees worldwide with FamilySearch’s major new historical records additions this week—4M new records from Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists 1852–1924 and over 3M Boston Massachusetts Tax Records 1822–1918 and New York Land Records 1630–1975. Also from the United States, the Indiana Marriages 1811–2007 collection had 100k additions plus more records for CA, HI, IN, KS, MS, MN, MS, TX, NY, VA, and WA. International, over 600k Bolivia Catholic Church Records 1566-1996, were added, and more for BrazilCanadaCosta RicaEcuadorEnglandMexicoPeru, and S. Africa.  

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000 1,230 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists, 1852-1924 3,244,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 630,782 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 277 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 7,069 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 9,107 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 14,082 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 17,505 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926 3,966 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 11,544 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 42,776 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Croatia Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926 4,638 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Cemetery Records, 1862-2019 70,431 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 3,578 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 3,378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 93,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 69 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 74 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 44,237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 2,005 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 2,316 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000 5,905 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 2,066 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 67,249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996 5,772 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 53,480 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 7,748 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964 3,810 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 5,851 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Samoa Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996 428 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 21,492 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 19,354 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 3,524 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 13,369 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 45,861 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 3,090 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 39,080 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 28,093 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007 113,674 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998 10,841 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Boston Tax Records, 1822-1918 486,857 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Stevens County Genealogical Society Records, 1876-2006 32,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 45,841 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929 157 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 3,823 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982 1,656 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 1,141 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954 85,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 519 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-1939 147 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 2,819,557 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 11,445 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 21,795 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 12,869 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 4,629 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

