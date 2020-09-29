New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 28 September 2020

More ancestor discoveries will be populating family trees worldwide with FamilySearch’s major new historical records additions this week—4M new records from Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists 1852–1924 and over 3M Boston Massachusetts Tax Records 1822–1918 and New York Land Records 1630–1975. Also from the United States, the Indiana Marriages 1811–2007 collection had 100k additions plus more records for CA, HI, IN, KS, MS, MN, MS, TX, NY, VA, and WA. International, over 600k Bolivia Catholic Church Records 1566-1996, were added, and more for Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, England, Mexico, Peru, and S. Africa.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000
|1,230
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists, 1852-1924
|3,244,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|630,782
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|277
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|7,069
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|9,107
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|14,082
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|17,505
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|3,966
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|11,544
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|42,776
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Croatia
|Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926
|4,638
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Cemetery Records, 1862-2019
|70,431
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|3,578
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|3,378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|93,477
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|69
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|74
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|44,237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|2,005
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|2,316
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000
|5,905
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|2,066
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|67,249
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996
|5,772
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|53,480
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|7,748
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964
|3,810
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|5,851
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996
|428
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|21,492
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|19,354
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|3,524
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|13,369
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|45,861
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|3,090
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|39,080
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|28,093
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007
|113,674
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998
|10,841
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Boston Tax Records, 1822-1918
|486,857
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Stevens County Genealogical Society Records, 1876-2006
|32,052
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|45,841
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929
|157
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|3,823
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982
|1,656
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|1,141
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954
|85,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|519
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-1939
|147
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|2,819,557
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|11,445
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|21,795
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|12,869
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|4,629
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
