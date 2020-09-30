Free Family History Classes and Webinars for October 2020

The FamilySearch Family History Library’s October 2020 free webinars will focus on German family history research. Selections include five progressive sessions on German Handwriting, Resources for German Research (beginner level), German Historical Geography, researching in German Historical Newspapers, and one class on the Württemberg Family Books. Other classes include Using the FamilySearch Catalog, Adding Memories to Family Tree, and Finding Your Irish Ancestor’s Home.

No registration is required for these online webinars. See the table of classes below for more details.

If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars.

All class times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).