Free Family History Classes and Webinars for October 2020

· September 30, 2020 · Education, Webinars & Podcasts · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

The FamilySearch Family History Library’s October 2020 free webinars will focus on German family history research. Selections include five progressive sessions on German Handwriting, Resources for German Research (beginner level), German Historical Geography, researching in German Historical Newspapers, and one class on the Württemberg Family Books.  Other classes include Using the FamilySearch CatalogAdding Memories to Family Tree, and Finding Your Irish Ancestor’s Home.

No registration is required for these online webinars. See the table of classes below for more details.

If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars.

All class times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).

DATE/TIME CLASS WEBINAR
Mon, Oct 5, 10:00 AM MDT Using the FamilySearch Catalog (Beginner) Yes
Tue, Oct 6, 10:00 AM MDT Adding Memories to Family Tree (Beginner) Yes
Sat, Oct 24, 10:00 AM MDT Resources on FamilySeach for German Research and Getting Help (Beginner) Yes
Sat, Oct 24, 11:15 AM MDT Germany: Historical Geography (Intermediate) Yes
Sat, Oct 24, 12:45 PM MDT Württemberg Family Books (Intermediate) Yes
Sat, Oct 24, 2:00 PM MDT Using Historical Newspapers to Learn More About Your German Ancestors (Intermediate) Yes
Mon, Oct 26, 9:00 AM MDT “Mournful Exodus”: Finding Your Irish Ancestor’s Home (Beginner) Yes
Mon, Oct 26, 10:00 AM MDT German Handwriting Seminar, Day 1 (Intermediate) Yes
Tue, Oct 27, 10:00 AM MDT German Handwriting Seminar, Day 2 (Intermediate) Yes
Wed, Oct 28, 10:00 AM MDT German Handwriting Seminar, Day 3 (Intermediate) Yes
Thu, Oct 29, 10:00 AM MDT German Handwriting Seminar, Day 4 (Intermediate) Yes
Fri, Oct 30, 10:00 AM MDT German Handwriting Seminar, Day 5 (Intermediate) Yes

Visit our website for more Classes and Online Webinars.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

