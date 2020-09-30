Free Family History Classes and Webinars for October 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
The FamilySearch Family History Library’s October 2020 free webinars will focus on German family history research. Selections include five progressive sessions on German Handwriting, Resources for German Research (beginner level), German Historical Geography, researching in German Historical Newspapers, and one class on the Württemberg Family Books. Other classes include Using the FamilySearch Catalog, Adding Memories to Family Tree, and Finding Your Irish Ancestor’s Home.
No registration is required for these online webinars. See the table of classes below for more details.
If you cannot attend a live event, most sessions are recorded and can be viewed later online at your convenience at Family History Library classes and webinars.
All class times are in Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).
|DATE/TIME
|CLASS
|WEBINAR
|Mon, Oct 5, 10:00 AM MDT
|Using the FamilySearch Catalog (Beginner)
|Yes
|Tue, Oct 6, 10:00 AM MDT
|Adding Memories to Family Tree (Beginner)
|Yes
|Sat, Oct 24, 10:00 AM MDT
|Resources on FamilySeach for German Research and Getting Help (Beginner)
|Yes
|Sat, Oct 24, 11:15 AM MDT
|Germany: Historical Geography (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Sat, Oct 24, 12:45 PM MDT
|Württemberg Family Books (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Sat, Oct 24, 2:00 PM MDT
|Using Historical Newspapers to Learn More About Your German Ancestors (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Mon, Oct 26, 9:00 AM MDT
|“Mournful Exodus”: Finding Your Irish Ancestor’s Home (Beginner)
|Yes
|Mon, Oct 26, 10:00 AM MDT
|German Handwriting Seminar, Day 1 (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Tue, Oct 27, 10:00 AM MDT
|German Handwriting Seminar, Day 2 (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Wed, Oct 28, 10:00 AM MDT
|German Handwriting Seminar, Day 3 (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Thu, Oct 29, 10:00 AM MDT
|German Handwriting Seminar, Day 4 (Intermediate)
|Yes
|Fri, Oct 30, 10:00 AM MDT
|German Handwriting Seminar, Day 5 (Intermediate)
|Yes
Visit our website for more Classes and Online Webinars.
