NGS and FGS Invite Genealogists & Family Historians to its Virtual Merger Celebration Party 1 October 2020

This is short notice but I only received the announcement this afternoon. The following announcement was written by NGS/FGS:

FALLS CHURCH, va, 30 SEPTEMBER 2020—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) and the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) announced their merger will be finalized tomorrow on 1 October 2020. We invite family historians and genealogists to join us as we celebrate “the new NGS” on 1 October at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) at a virtual merger event, featuring host Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL. Additional guests include members of the NGS and FGS boards, AAHGS president Gene Stephenson, BCG president LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, Lou Szucs, Curt Witcher, and more. The merger agreement will be signed as part of this event.

Grab some snacks, put on your party hat, get your noisemaker ready, and join us for an exciting evening of fun! Share the experience by posting a photo of yourself on social media using #NewNGS. To attend, simply click the link below on Thursday evening, 1 October and use passcode newngs.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/ngsmerger/register

Help us commemorate FGS and salute the new NGS by creating a digital card with Vivid-Pix. Submit by 5 October to see your card live on the NGS website!

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.