The State Archives of North Carolina announcement: African American Education Digital Collection is now Complete

The following announcement was written by the State Archives of North Carolina:

After several years of digitizing the Division of Negro Education records from the Department of Public Instruction record group, the African American Education digitization project is now completely online!

This digital collection covers the day by day interactions of the Division of Negro Education with the African American community. The collection ranges from the early to mid 20th century and includes correspondence, articles, speeches, reports, newspaper clippings and more. You can read about previous additions to this collection in Part One, Part Two, and Part Three of this blog series. The last addition to the collection is the Director’s Office: Newspaper Clippings series. It contains newspaper clippings largely covering racial segregation in education throughout the Southern United States during the 1950’s.

The following series are now online:

For more information on African American education, check out these NCpedia pages: