The State Archives of North Carolina announcement: African American Education Digital Collection is now Complete

· September 30, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the State Archives of North Carolina:

After several years of digitizing the Division of Negro Education records from the Department of Public Instruction record group, the African American Education digitization project is now completely online!

This digital collection covers the day by day interactions of the Division of Negro Education with the African American community. The collection ranges from the early to mid 20th century and includes correspondence, articles, speeches, reports, newspaper clippings and more. You can read about previous additions to this collection in Part OnePart Two, and Part Three of this blog series. The last addition to the collection is the Director’s Office: Newspaper Clippings series. It contains newspaper clippings largely covering racial segregation in education throughout the Southern United States during the 1950’s.

The following series are now online:

For more information on African American education, check out these NCpedia pages:

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: