FamilySearch Monthly Record Update for September 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in September of 2020 with over 29 million new indexed family history records and over 66,000 digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Kiribati, Luxembourg, Mexico, Micronesia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Zambia, and the United States, which includes Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969 and United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012, are included as well.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981
|27
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000
|1,477
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records
|114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists, 1852-1924
|3,244,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|630,782
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|1,072
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|23,516
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|25,458
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|219,665
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Catholic Church Records, 1616-1980
|329,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|53,433
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|British Columbia Naturalization Records, 1859-1926
|12,718
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|77,277
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|3,966
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|28,347
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|42,776
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Croatia
|Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926
|4,638
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936
|14,117
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980
|27,555
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|353,222
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Cemetery Records, 1862-2019
|70,431
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1538-1983
|36,480
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|727
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887
|4,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|10,755
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|16,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers
|163
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|344,238
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918
|1,953
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916
|14,426
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|276
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1891
|297,039
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|24,441
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1836
|239
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|274,167
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|3,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944
|0
|118496
|Added images to an existing collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|690
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|8,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Baja California and Baja California Sur, Catholic Church Records, 1750-1984
|54,697
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Morelos, Catholic Church Records, 1598-1994
|1,018,282
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|44,237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|12,357
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|188
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|5,119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000
|28,293
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|19
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|2,066
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005
|67,249
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996
|6,977
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|252,842
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|32,866
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|4,545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Poland
|Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964
|3,810
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|38,177
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985
|153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996
|1,192
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Slovakia
|Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935
|4,026
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|4,624
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|75,119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|75,088
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|12,625
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|22,502
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|55,736
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|14,265
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860
|56
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660
|46,070
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|71,086
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Graham County, Voting Records, 1882-1920
|1,331
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Mohave County, Voting Records, 1876-1920
|165
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Navajo County, Voting Records, 1895-1954
|49,366
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|161,456
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|12,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Charles R. Hale Collection, Vital Records, 1640-1955
|978,709
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|284
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|62,215
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|96,698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991
|618
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Southeast Counties Obituaries, 1864-2007
|732,639
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007
|113,674
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988
|2,729
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998
|10,841
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963
|135
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952
|124
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Boston Tax Records, 1822-1918
|486,857
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Stevens County Genealogical Society Records, 1876-2006
|32,052
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|196,798
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004
|2,061
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938
|73
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991
|2,272
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979
|56
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929
|157
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|78,074
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Church Records, 1660-1954
|9,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|83,037
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003
|1,098
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982
|3,767
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|116,977
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|1,706
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990
|391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Puerto Rico, Agricultural Schedules of the 1935 Special Census
|52,940
|54,697
|New indexed records and images collection
|United States
|South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920
|63
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954
|85,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Grimes County, Probate Records of Births, 1939-1957
|10,138
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|1,569
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-1939
|147
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969
|547
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|2,819,557
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012
|38,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing colle
|United States
|Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976
|5,457
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918
|145
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|52,671
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|59,763
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|43,660
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|843
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|19,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
