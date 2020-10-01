FamilySearch Monthly Record Update for September 2020

· October 1, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in September of 2020 with over 29 million new indexed family history records and over 66,000 digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Kiribati, Luxembourg, Mexico, Micronesia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Zambia, and the United States, which includes Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia,  and Washington.

United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969 and United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012, are included as well.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check back next month and, in the meantime, search existing records on FamilySearch.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Buenos Aires, Catholic Church Records, 1635-1981 27 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000 1,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records 114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, Victoria Coastal Passenger Lists, 1852-1924 3,244,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 630,782 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 1,072 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 23,516 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 25,458 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 219,665 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Catholic Church Records, 1616-1980 329,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 53,433 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada British Columbia Naturalization Records, 1859-1926 12,718 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 77,277 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926 3,966 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001 28,347 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 42,776 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Croatia Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926 4,638 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Århus Municipal Census, 1936 14,117 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980 27,555 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 353,222 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Cemetery Records, 1862-2019 70,431 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1538-1983 36,480 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990 727 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887 4,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 10,755 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 16,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 163 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 344,238 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918 1,953 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916 14,426 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 276 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Vienne, Census, 1891 297,039 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932 24,441 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1836 239 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 274,167 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 3,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Trieste, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1924-1944 0 118496 Added images to an existing collection
Kiribati Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991 690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 8,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Baja California and Baja California Sur, Catholic Church Records, 1750-1984 54,697 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Morelos, Catholic Church Records, 1598-1994 1,018,282 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 44,237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 12,357 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 188 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004 5,119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Papua New Guinea Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000 28,293 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 19 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 2,066 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005 67,249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996 6,977 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 252,842 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 32,866 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 4,545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Poland Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964 3,810 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 38,177 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985 153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Samoa Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996 1,192 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Slovakia Slovakia Church and Synagogue Books, 1592-1935 4,026 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 4,624 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 75,119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 75,088 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 12,625 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 22,502 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 55,736 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 14,265 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860 56 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom England and Wales, Prerogative Court of Canterbury Wills, 1640-1660 46,070 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930 71,086 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Graham County, Voting Records, 1882-1920 1,331 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Mohave County, Voting Records, 1876-1920 165 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Navajo County, Voting Records, 1895-1954 49,366 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 161,456 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 12,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, Charles R. Hale Collection, Vital Records, 1640-1955 978,709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 284 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 62,215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 96,698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991 618 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Southeast Counties Obituaries, 1864-2007 732,639 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Marriages, 1811-2007 113,674 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 2,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998 10,841 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963 135 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans Index to Passenger Lists, 1853-1952 124 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Boston Tax Records, 1822-1918 486,857 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Stevens County Genealogical Society Records, 1876-2006 32,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 196,798 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004 2,061 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Confederate Pension Applications and Soldiers Home Applications, 1911-1938 73 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991 2,272 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979 56 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929 157 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 78,074 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Church Records, 1660-1954 9,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 83,037 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003 1,098 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982 3,767 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 116,977 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 1,706 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Allegheny, Pittsburgh, Naturalization Card File Index, 1906-1990 391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Puerto Rico, Agricultural Schedules of the 1935 Special Census 52,940 54,697 New indexed records and images collection
United States South Carolina, State and Territorial Censuses, 1829-1920 63 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Eagle Pass Arrival Manifests and Indexes, 1905-1954 85,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Grimes County, Probate Records of Births, 1939-1957 10,138 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 1,569 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-1939 147 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969 547 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 2,819,557 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012 38,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing colle
United States Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976 5,457 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918 145 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 52,671 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 59,763 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 43,660 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 843 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 19,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

