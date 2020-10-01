FamilySearch Monthly Record Update for September 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in September of 2020 with over 29 million new indexed family history records and over 66,000 digital images from all over the world. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Kiribati, Luxembourg, Mexico, Micronesia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Zambia, and the United States, which includes Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

United States, Cemetery Abstracts, 1949-1969 and United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012, are included as well.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check back next month and, in the meantime, search existing records on FamilySearch.