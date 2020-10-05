56 Surnames That Could Get You a Fortune – if You Have Family in Worcestershire

If you have one of the surnames listed at https://bit.ly/3jyBweI, you might inherit money, land, and who-knows-what-else.

There are hundreds of unclaimed estates in the West Midlands of England worth huge sums of money. Dozens of people across Worcestershire could potentially be entitled to huge sums of money after residents died and no rightful heir could be found.

You can find the article and the (lengthy) list of surnames in the BirminghamLive web site at https://bit.ly/3jyBweI.

I will mention that I already checked the list for my surname. That isn’t one of names listed. (sigh)