56 Surnames That Could Get You a Fortune – if You Have Family in Worcestershire

· October 5, 2020 · Uncategorized · No Comments

If you have one of the surnames listed at https://bit.ly/3jyBweI, you might inherit money, land, and who-knows-what-else.

There are hundreds of unclaimed estates in the West Midlands of England worth huge sums of money. Dozens of people across Worcestershire could potentially be entitled to huge sums of money after residents died and no rightful heir could be found.

You can find the article and the (lengthy) list of surnames in the BirminghamLive web site at https://bit.ly/3jyBweI.

I will mention that I already checked the list for my surname. That isn’t one of names listed. (sigh)

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: