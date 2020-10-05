New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 October 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Discover more of your German roots in 8M new German Catholic Church records added online at FamilySearch this week for Germany, Württemberg, Diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart (1520–1975) and Germany, Hessen–Nassau, Diocese of Limburg (1601–1919), along with 4M new Find A Grave Index records and 700K Chihuahua, Mexico church records. Other country collections expanded were Brazil, Canada, France, Peru, S. Africa and Sweden; and United States collections (California, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-2000
|3,140
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|337
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|19,618
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|6,474
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|17,957
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|20,024
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Church Records, 1720-2001
|12,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario, Immigration Records, 1862-1897
|8,533
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|6,745
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|4,744
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|6,948
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Insee Social Security Death Index, 1970-2019
|323,435
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892
|49
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Hessen-Nassau, Diocese of Limburg, Catholic Church Records, 1601-1919
|1,494,287
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Germany
|Germany, Württemberg, Diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Catholic Church Records, 1520-1975
|6,790,979
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Kiribati
|Kiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991
|68
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Chihuahua, Catholic Church Records, 1632-1958
|703,495
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|2,028
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, London Missionary Society Register of Members, 1872-1912
|4,237
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|34
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|4,259,327
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-2004
|1,633
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Papua New Guinea
|Papua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-2000
|7,549
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|1,519
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|144
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-1996
|13,821
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|51,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|7,324
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|106
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|4,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Samoa
|Samoa, Vital Records, 1846-1996
|492
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|835
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|22,116
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|25,863
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|98
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|21,765
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|18,489
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Tuvalu
|Tuvalu, Vital Records, 1866-1979
|52
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-1930
|218
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|28,073
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|5,393
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|28,592
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988
|48
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958
|22
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998
|2,313
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|87,466
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|48,786
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929
|143,418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984
|1,415
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|229
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982
|1,198
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|417
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948
|714
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-1939
|485
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Birth Certificates, 1903-1914
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|14,896
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912
|25,536
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Rockingham County, Marriage Registers, 1864-1926
|4,645
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|18,347
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|3,169
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
