New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 October 2020

· October 5, 2020 ·

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover more of your German roots in 8M new German Catholic Church records added online at FamilySearch this week for Germany, Württemberg, Diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart (1520–1975) and Germany, Hessen–Nassau, Diocese of Limburg (1601–1919), along with 4M new Find A Grave Index records and 700K Chihuahua, Mexico church records. Other country collections expanded were BrazilCanadaFrancePeruS. Africa and Sweden; and United States collections (CaliforniaHawaiiKansasLouisianaMississippiNew JerseyOklahomaVirginia and Washington). 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

CountryCollectionIndexed RecordsDigital ImagesComments
ArgentinaArgentina, Salta, Civil Registration, 1880-20003,1400Added indexed records to an existing collection 
BrazilBrazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-19763370Added indexed records to an existing collection 
BrazilBrazil, Civil Registration, 1860-200619,6180Added indexed records to an existing collection 
BrazilBrazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-19496,4740Added indexed records to an existing collection 
BrazilBrazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-199917,9570Added indexed records to an existing collection 
CanadaCanada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-192020,0240Added indexed records to an existing collection 
CanadaNova Scotia Church Records, 1720-200112,3070Added indexed records to an existing collection 
CanadaNova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904150Added indexed records to an existing collection 
CanadaOntario, Immigration Records, 1862-18978,5330New indexed records collection 
EnglandEngland, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-19716,7450Added indexed records to an existing collection 
EnglandEngland, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-18984,7440Added indexed records to an existing collection 
EnglandEngland, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-19886,9480Added indexed records to an existing collection 
FranceFrance, Insee Social Security Death Index, 1970-2019323,4350Added indexed records to an existing collection 
FranceFrance, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892490Added indexed records to an existing collection 
GermanyGermany, Hessen-Nassau, Diocese of Limburg, Catholic Church Records, 1601-19191,494,2870New indexed records collection 
GermanyGermany, Württemberg, Diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Catholic Church Records, 1520-19756,790,9790New indexed records collection 
KiribatiKiribati, Vital Records, 1890-1991680Added indexed records to an existing collection 
MexicoMexico, Chihuahua, Catholic Church Records, 1632-1958703,4950Added indexed records to an existing collection 
MicronesiaMicronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-19832,0280Added indexed records to an existing collection 
NiueNiue, London Missionary Society Register of Members, 1872-19124,2370New indexed records collection 
NiueNiue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947340Added indexed records to an existing collection 
OtherFind A Grave Index4,259,3270Added indexed records to an existing collection 
Papua New GuineaPapua New Guinea, Birth Records, 1888-20041,6330Added indexed records to an existing collection 
Papua New GuineaPapua New Guinea, Vital Records, 1867-20007,5490Added indexed records to an existing collection 
ParaguayParaguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-20151,5190Added indexed records to an existing collection 
PeruPeru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-19981440Added indexed records to an existing collection 
PeruPeru, Pasco, Civil Registration, 1931-199613,8210Added indexed records to an existing collection 
PeruPeru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-199651,6870Added indexed records to an existing collection 
PeruPeru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-20187,3240Added indexed records to an existing collection 
PeruPeru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-19981060Added indexed records to an existing collection 
Puerto RicoPuerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-20014,6620Added indexed records to an existing collection 
SamoaSamoa, Vital Records, 1846-19964920Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-20048350Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-196622,1160Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-197325,8630Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-19762,2920Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955980Added indexed records to an existing collection 
South AfricaSouth Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-195421,7650Added indexed records to an existing collection 
SwedenSweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-186018,4890Added indexed records to an existing collection 
TuvaluTuvalu, Vital Records, 1866-1979520New indexed records collection 
United StatesArizona, Birth Certificates and Indexes, 1855-19302180Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesCalifornia, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-199428,0730Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesCalifornia, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-20025,3930Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesHawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.201028,5920Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesIowa, Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988480Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesIowa, Old Age Tax Assistance Records, 1934-1958220Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesKansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-19982,3130Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesLouisiana, Orleans and St. Tammany Parish, Voter Registration Records, 1867-190587,4660Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesMississippi, County Marriages, 1858-197948,7860Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesNew Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903; 1916-1929143,4180Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesNew Jersey, Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-19841,4150Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesNorth Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-19222290Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesOklahoma, Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-19821,1980Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesPennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 19504170Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesTexas, Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-19487140Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesTexas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-200960Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesTexas, Hardin County, Registers of Births, 1882-19394850Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesTexas, Washington County, Birth Records, 1903-1991120Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesUtah, Birth Certificates, 1903-191430Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesVirginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-193514,8960Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesVirginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-191225,5360Added indexed records to an existing collection 
United StatesVirginia, Rockingham County, Marriage Registers, 1864-19264,6450New indexed records collection 
United StatesWashington, County Birth Registers, 1873-196518,3470Added indexed records to an existing collection 
ZambiaZambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-20153,1690Added indexed records to an existing collection 

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

