The New EOGN.COM Website is Almost Ready

· October 5, 2020 · Uncategorized · No Comments

I had hoped to announce this weekend that the new replacement for this newsletter’s web sites had been launched. But of course things never go exactly as planned.

See https://blog.eogn.com/2020/08/31/eognplus-com-website-is-offline-and-here-is-the-plan/ and https://blog.eogn.com/2020/09/21/update-eognplus-com-website-is-offline-and-here-is-the-plan/ for the history of how the web sites got into their present condition.

The new web site is waiting for “one more thing.” Unfortunately, it is a background check of me supplied by an outside company and I have no control over when it will be received. I also suspect that during the pandemic, all of that company’s employees are working from home which possibly will slow things down a bit.

All I can say is, “Any day now.”

I do expect to send an email notice to all subscribers on the day the new website goes online, replacing the old websites. Stay tuned…

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: