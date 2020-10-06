Who Are You? Take a DNA Journey to Find Out

An online video about DNA, produced by Momondo, is very impressive. I would suggest every genealogist should watch it. Perhaps every human on the face of the earth should view it. I decided to encourage YOU to click on https://youtu.be/tyaEQEmt5ls to see what a DNA test could do for you.

I was not familiar with Momondo so I looked it up on Wikipedia.org:

“Momondo (stylised momondo) is a travel fare aggregator and travel fare metasearch engine. Momondo also operates a travel information blog, Inspiration. The website is a white-label of the Kayak.com subsidiary of Booking Holdings.”

So why would a “travel fare aggregator and travel fare metasearch engine” produce videos about DNA? It seems that the company asked 67 people from all over the world to take a DNA test.

I am not going to give you the results. The video will do that.

Check it out for yourself. Watch the DNA Journey at https://youtu.be/tyaEQEmt5ls.

My thanks to Terry Mulcahy for telling me about the video.