Irish Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates Now Available Online for Free

Great news for anyone researching Irish ancestry! An article in the IrishCentral website states:

“Irish birth and marriage certificates from as far back as 1864 are now available for free online, while death certificates between 1878 and 1968 are also accessible.

“A plethora of Irish genealogy records were made available online thanks to a joint initiative from the Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, in 2019.

“A wealth of historical registers of marriages, births, and deaths are available to view for free on the website Irish Genealogy and covers births from 1864 to 1918, deaths from 1878 to 1968, and marriages from 1864 to 1943.

“The new additions include deaths in 1967 and 1968, births in 1917 and 1918, and marriages from 1864 to 1869 and 1942 to 1943…”

You can read all the details in the IrishCentral website at: https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/genealogy/irish-genealogy-resource-free.