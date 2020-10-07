UPDATE about the FHF REALLY USEFUL Family History Show

The following is an excerpt from an announcement by the organizers of the FHF REALLY USEFUL Family History Show, to be held in :

The Family History Federation and Parish Chest report an excellent uptake of tickets on the “early-bird” bookings for the FHF REALLY USEFUL Family History Show. Bookings are increasing daily – the 1,000th booking will be suitably rewarded!

There will be twenty-four presentations and talks by specialists providing helpful and interesting information for everyone from beginners to seasoned researchers.

All presentations will be available online for ticket holders for 48 hours after the show.

Regular announcements providing further details of the presentations and talks at the show will be on the show website and associated media. https://www.fhf-reallyuseful.com